wrestling / News

AEW News: Shark Boy and Chompie Celebrate Shark Week, Britt Baker Wants A Blood & Guts Match, Cash Wheeler On Upcoming Tag Title Match

July 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Joey Janela Spring Break 4 - Shark Boy

– AEW posted a video before last night’s AEW Dynamite with Shark Boy and Chompie celebrating Shark Week. Discovery’s week-long event was the sponsor for the episode.

– In a post on Twitter, Britt Baker commented on the possibility of competing inside Blood & Guts.

– Cash Wheeler is excited to defend FTR’s tag team titles against MJF.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Britt Baker, FTR, Shark Boy, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading