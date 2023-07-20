wrestling / News
AEW News: Shark Boy and Chompie Celebrate Shark Week, Britt Baker Wants A Blood & Guts Match, Cash Wheeler On Upcoming Tag Title Match
– AEW posted a video before last night’s AEW Dynamite with Shark Boy and Chompie celebrating Shark Week. Discovery’s week-long event was the sponsor for the episode.
What rhymes with BLOOD & GUTS? @SharkWeek!
Your WrestleAunts @RJCity1 and @ReneePaquette (with some special guests!) give us all the details on TONIGHT's #BLOODANDGUTS episode of Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, starting at 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/qyALHkzWsF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 19, 2023
– In a post on Twitter, Britt Baker commented on the possibility of competing inside Blood & Guts.
Just wait till I win a #BloodAndGuts match someday…🩸
Save this tweet#AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/RUYiu9MdC0
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) July 20, 2023
– Cash Wheeler is excited to defend FTR’s tag team titles against MJF.
I can’t wait for this. We owe Max. https://t.co/wB48NjzU3S
— Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) July 20, 2023