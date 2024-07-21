Sharmell Recalls Being ‘Hot Mess’ Before WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Sharmell says that she had a lot of nerves on the day of her WWE Hall of Fame induction. The WWE alumna recently spoke with McKenzie Mitchell for an interview and talked about why she was a “hot mess” before the event.

“I was a hot mess because I did not even start my speech until the morning of [the] Hall of Fame,” she recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “Even though they didn’t say anything, I knew [the writers] were probably panicking, but I kept telling them, ‘I don’t know what I’m gonna say but I got this.'”

She continued, “And, sure enough, I handed my speech in … an hour or two before we started, and they didn’t need to make any adjustments to it.”

Sharmell was inducted in 2022 as Queen Sharmell.