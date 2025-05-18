Shawn Michaels Is Very Proud of Fraxiom: ‘They’re Clicking On All Cylinders’

Shawn Michaels is happy to see Fraxiom find success on WWE Smackdown, agreeing that they’re the best tag team right now. The former NXT Tag Team Champions will face the Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Champions on Smackdown this Friday and Michaels spoke about the team in an appearance on Stay Busy with Armon Sadler, agreeing with the notion that they’re the best tag team as of this moment.

“Yeah, well look, I would 100 percent agree with the people that say that,” the NXT boss said (per Fightful). “I think right now, they are clicking on all cylinders. Very proud of both of them. They’re two young men that were extremely talented. Known them since they came into NXT UK. Got an opportunity to work with both of them. Not quite from the ground up for the both of them but still pretty darn close. They were talented as singles. Very gifted. Still are.”

He continued, “[They] kind of stuck their toe in the water here and there with tag team but once they really committed to being a team, they have taken it to another level and as you said, I think people — again, both of them, my goodness. We’re talking about an average age of maybe 25, 26 years old and people really do sincerely consider them possibly the best tag team in the industry right now and that’s amazing praise for two guys, again, at their age and like I said, also still two very accomplished singles wrestlers that can go with anybody at any time. But their commitment to the tag team division and their tag team unity has just been amazing and I think it’s, you know, over the last year has shown people that they’re somebody that deserves to be looked at in a very, very serious manner.”