WWE News: Shawn Michaels & Razor Ramon Watch Their WrestleMania X Match, Sheamus Does a Keg Walk

March 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania X Shawn Michaels Razor Ramon

– WWE has posted the latest episode of WWE Playback, featuring Shawn Michaels & Razor Ramon rewatching their iconic WrestleMania X ladder match. You can see it below:

– Here is the latest video from Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts, with the Bar member doing a keg walk from last year’s St. Patrick’s Day:

