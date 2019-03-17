wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Michaels & Razor Ramon Watch Their WrestleMania X Match, Sheamus Does a Keg Walk
March 17, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted the latest episode of WWE Playback, featuring Shawn Michaels & Razor Ramon rewatching their iconic WrestleMania X ladder match. You can see it below:
– Here is the latest video from Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts, with the Bar member doing a keg walk from last year’s St. Patrick’s Day:
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on the Backstage Reaction To The Fans Hating Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg At Wrestlemania XX
- Arn Anderson Believed To Have Not Known Alicia Fox Was Intoxicated Prior To Incident That Led To His Firing
- Fans Turning on Ronda Rousey May Impact Her WWE Future
- Bruce Prichard Denies Claims That Torrie Wilson Had a Big Head in WWE, Talks Goldberg’s 2004 Departure