Shawn Michaels Thinks SummerSlam Ladder Match With Razor Ramon Doesn’t Get Recognition It Deserves

Shawn Michaels recently looked back at his 1995 ladder match with Razor Ramon at SummerSlam 1995 and how he thinks it’s overshadowed by their WrestleMania X bout. The two competed in the first WWE PPV ladder match at WrestleMania X and then ran it back at SummerSlam, and Michaels spoke with Sports Illustrated about the rematch. You can see highlights below:

On recalling the match recently: “I was unpacking boxes with all my gear not too long ago, and what do you know, out came that blue gear from SummerSlam. It’s one of the favorites of my wife and daughter. You know, thinking back, it’s funny. Scott and I were coming off that amazing match at WrestleMania. By then, it had started to sink in that we’d created something special. We just wanted it to sit there and let the aura rise from it. Of course, we were told, ‘Let’s do another one!’”

On the match having less build than WrestleMania: “This one was very different. The whole story going into it was different and very challenging. I will say this–Scott and I did everything we could to make it epic. I think it was.”

On the match not getting the same respect as the WrestleMania X match: “Sequels are always tough, but this is one I think that doesn’t quite get the recognition it deserves. There’s a simple reason for why: it’s number two. Number one is always first. That’s when the moment shifts. There’s only one first time. I’m still proud of it, but it’s not as special because it’s not the first.”