AEW News: Shawn Spears Contract Status, Dustin Rhodes Tweets Following Double or Nothing, Taz Praises Show

– In the media scrum following AEW Double or Nothing, Shawn Spears (the former Tye Dillinger) said that while he hasn’t signed a contract with AEW, the promotion already feels like home to him.

– Following his brutal match with Cody where he bled heavily, Dustin Rhodes tweeted: “I’m ok. God bless y’all and from my heart of hearts, the greatest night of my life. @AEWrestling #AEWDoN”

– Taz seemed to be a big fan of AEW Double or Nothing, tweeting after the show that a new road has opened up for wrestling: “The wrestling industry has been truckin’ down the same road for many many years, tonight it’s pretty evident that a new road has just opened up. Congrats to all the men & woman of @AEWrestling – #AEWDoN”