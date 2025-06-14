– During a recent interview with The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Superstar Sheamus spoke about his match philosophy and trying to feel the crowd. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sheamus on not watching back his old work: “I try not to watch my old stuff. I feel when I first started in WWE, I was so nervous and so self-conscious about myself, and I wasn’t really in the moment. I wasn’t really enjoying it. I just wanted to make sure I got through it without messing up, without making any mistakes. Now [I’m] at the point where I just love going out there, feel the crowd … he’s [McAfee] there on commentary, banging it out, you can hear him all over the bleeping place. I always hear you. I can hear you over 20,000 people.”

On how he tries to feel the crowd and having the best matches of his career now: “I just enjoy, feel the crowd, I’m more in the moment than I’ve ever been. That’s what it’s about, and letting the crowd in, and that’s why I’m having the best matches of my entire career.”