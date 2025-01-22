– During a recent interview with The Masked Man Show, WWE Superstar Sheamus spoke about Cody Rhodes’ infamous neck tattoo, sharing his thoughts on the matter. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sheamus on Cody Rhodes getting a neck tattoo: “I hope he had about 20 bourbons before he made that decision.”

On why he would never get a neck tattoo: “You’re talking about the thousands, mate. There’s no way. There’s no way. I would die of liver and kidney failure before that even happened. There’s absolutely no way. Fair play, man. Everything people do is a personal choice. That’s what makes us individuals and makes us different. So that’s a personal choice. But my personal choice is not a bleeding chance. Forget about the public response. My dad alone, he would must laugh. They would laugh at me for hours. They would literally just laugh and point and laugh. Forget about the public, my own family would ridicule me. Especially my mother, she’d go to town on that. She would go to town.”