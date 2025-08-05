wrestling / News
Sheamus & Rusev Fight To Double Countout On WWE Raw
August 4, 2025 | Posted by
Sheamus and Rusev’s feud continues, as the two battled to a double countout on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw the two battle in the third match between them since Rusev’s return. The match ended in neither person coming out on top, as they fought until the referee counted them out.
The two continued to fight after the match before officials separated them. The two are still tied with a win over each other and now the draw.
NO PINTS 🍺
JUST FIGHTS 👊 pic.twitter.com/PhWOmGFLDq
— WWE (@WWE) August 5, 2025
