Shelton Benjamin Says Money in the Bank Match Proved He Belonged in WWE

In an interview with Maven’s Youtube channel (via Fightful), Shelton Benjamin spoke about why the Money in the Bank ladder match was a big match for him and proved he was a WWE Superstar.

He said: “I can tell you right now what I was thinking here when it came to Money in the Bank. No matter what was going on with me that year, the previous year, when it came to this match, this is my time to show the fans, ‘Okay, this is why I’m a WWE Superstar.’ No matter if I’m winning, losing, no matter how I’m being utilized by the company, this is where I remind the company and the fans, ‘This is why I’m here.”

He then talked about a spot in which he crashed from a ladder through a ladder bridge outside the ring. He added: “There wasn’t really much to I was thinking about, other than, ‘Land in the middle.’ As the ladder is going over, in my head, I’m like, I gotta be off this ladder before it touches the rope. Because if it touches the ropes, it’s gonna bounce back at me… Carlito and Kennedy, they were supporting, so I had a little push off. Gotcha. As I’m going over, I’m watching to determine when to go.“