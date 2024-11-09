Multiple Challenges Made for NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty From Shingo Takagi, David Finlay and Jon Moxley

Three more challenges were made for NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty tonight at Fighting Spirit Unleashed. Shingo Takagi came out to challenge Konosuke Takeshita following Takeshita’s win over TJP. Meanwhile, David Finlay defeated Kevin Knight and issued an open challenge for his IWGP Global Championship. Finally, Jon Moxley told Shota Umino he would send an ’emissary’ to face him at the show.

Finlay said: “January 5th is currently free. That situation is not good, so I’m looking for challengers here. It doesn’t matter which organization you belong to, or who you are! If you want to face the best professional wrestler in the world , contact me anytime. If you want to fight a real man, see you on January 5th.”

As previously noted, Jack Perry also challenged Yota Tsuji for the event. Assuming the matches are made official, here’s the updated lineup for the show:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Ricochet

* IWGP Global Championship: David Finlay (c) vs. TBD

* The Young Bucks vs. TBD

* Jack Perry vs. Yota Tsuji

* Shingo Takagi vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Shota Umino vs Jon Moxley’s emissary

Shingo: Forgive the interruption. Another great match, Takeshita. You want to wrestle me, right? Let's do it. Will it be the AEW International Champion or the NEVER Champ? Let's find out who's strongest January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom 19!#njwk19 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 9, 2024