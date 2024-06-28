Shingo Takagi On Why He’s Honored To Be Part of the Owen Hart Cup

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Shingo Takagi spoke about his match with Bryan Danielson at AEW Forbidden Door and why he’s honored to take part in the Owen Hart Cup. Here are highlights:

On his respect for Owen Hart: “Back in the day, I actually used to wrestle in a singlet like Owen’s. That tells you how highly I think of him. He wrestled quite a lot in NJPW, and anyone who has the respect of a legend like Jushin Liger has respect from me.”

On why he entered the tournament: “I was in London while All In was happening. When Will Ospreay wrestled Chris Jericho in front of 80,000 people, that got to me–the idea that it could have been me in that spot. That’s what drove me to enter this Owen Hart Cup.”

On wanting to win the AEW World title: “Jon Moxley took our IWGP title and defended it in AEW. So it would only be right for me to take the AEW belt and defend it in NJPW.”