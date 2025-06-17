Shotzi Blackheart On Her Friendship With Charlotte Flair: ‘Such a Rock For Me’

Shotzi Blackheart has a lot of love for Charlotte Flair, noting the WWE star was the first to call her after news broke of her WWE exit. Blackheart spoke with Denise Salcedo for a new interview and during the conversation she talked about her friendship with Flair and said that Flair has been “such a rock” for her. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On Flair supporting her: “She was honestly the first person that called me. Like when, when that news hit, she was the first person to call me. She was like, ‘what do you need me to do? What connections can I pull to, what do you want? Like, I will help you.’ Like she has just been such a rock for me. I hope me for her as well, just because like we were doing ACL rehab at the same time. We were just there for each other, she has been somebody like a person that I cried, I’ve cried to, During that whole process. She’s just been so great. That’s like, that’s what I’m saying when I’m like the relationships that I made at WWE are the most important thing to me. Like Charlotte and Bayley, like I look up to them in the ring, but also outside of the ring as people, you know, they’re just wonderful people.”

On their friendship: “I would say that we really started connecting our first match, that first match that I had on the main roster when I turned heel. We just really started connecting. I loved working with her and I honestly learned so much from her, even just like from live events/matches. Like that girl goes hard. Like even just for a live event match she goes hard, she takes the craziest bumps, like no matter what she is killing it and she just knows how to take her time in the ring and I learned a lot from her and um you know just had like so many conversations with her about wrestling and then when we started tagging is when like our relationship really started growing. So i’m just grateful that I got to learn from her and also be her friend.”