wrestling / News

Shotzi Blackheart Announced For GCW’s Upcoming Tour of Japan

May 30, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shotzi Blackheart GCW Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced more talent for their upcoming tour of Japan, which includes Shotzi Blackheart. It was announced earlier this month that WWE would not be renewing Shotzi’s contract and she will be a free agent soon. The tour runs from July 28-30. Also announced were Drew Parker and Jimmy Lloyd.

