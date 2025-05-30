Shotzi Blackheart Announced For GCW’s Upcoming Tour of Japan

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced more talent for their upcoming tour of Japan, which includes Shotzi Blackheart. It was announced earlier this month that WWE would not be renewing Shotzi’s contract and she will be a free agent soon. The tour runs from July 28-30. Also announced were Drew Parker and Jimmy Lloyd.

*GCW returns to JAPAN in for 3 big shows in JULY!* Just Announced:

SHOTZI BLACKHEART

DREW PARKER

JIMMY LLOYD GCWジャパンツアー2025

7月28日（月）新宿フェイス

7月29日（火）TOKYOSQUARE in Itabashi（板橋区前野町）

7月30日（水）後楽園ホール ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MFWCiJhtxt — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 30, 2025