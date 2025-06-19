Shotzi Blackheart Reveals Her Goal For 2025: ‘Take Over The Indies’

Shotzi Blackheart says that she plans to take over the independent scene for the rest of this year. Blackheart spoke with Denise Salcedo for a new interview and during the conversation, she was asked about her goals now that she’s workig the independent scene following her exit from WWE.

“For the rest of this year, my goal is to just completely take over the indies,” Blackheart said (per Fightful). “Like, I want to wrestle the biggest names on the indies and I want to take all of the gold at all of my favorite promotions on the indies.”

She continued, “I just want to completely take over and I want to take Matt Cardona’s seat on the Indie iron throne. Like I want to become the new Indie God, which I’ve already labeled myself it because you know, if you want it, you got to manifest it.”

Among other bookings, Blackheart is sent to compete for the MLP Women’s Championship against Gisele Shaw at MLP Resurrection in July.