SHP Candy Paint Results (4.15.22): Ultimate Opportunity Ladder Match, Texas Bullrope Match

SHP Candy Paint was in full force on April 15. The card featured an Ultimate Opportunity Ladder match and a Texas Bullrope Match. Here are the full results (h/t Fightful):

*Ultimate Opportunity Ladder Match: Dyln McKay def. Frank Bonetti and GG Everson and Nick Grande and Ryan Redfield

*cWo (Marc Angel & Stan Stylez) def. Cecilio Vega & Duncan Aleem

*Kristian Robinson def. Rocket

*Reid Walker def. Xavier Cross

*Adonis Valerio def. Dezmond Cole

*Marcus Mathers def. Dale Patricks

*Ryan Radix def. Austin Luke

*Cole Radrick def. Jordan Oliver

*Louie Ramos def. Alex Stretch and Anthraxx

*Billie Starkz def. Jimmy Lloyd

*Texas Bullrope Match: Matt Tremont def. Colby Corino