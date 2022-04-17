wrestling / News

SHP Candy Paint Results (4.15.22): Ultimate Opportunity Ladder Match, Texas Bullrope Match

April 16, 2022 | Posted by Fernando Quiles Jr
SHP Candy Paint (via SHP Wrestling)

SHP Candy Paint was in full force on April 15. The card featured an Ultimate Opportunity Ladder match and a Texas Bullrope Match. Here are the full results (h/t Fightful):

*Ultimate Opportunity Ladder Match: Dyln McKay def. Frank Bonetti and GG Everson and Nick Grande and Ryan Redfield
*cWo (Marc Angel & Stan Stylez) def. Cecilio Vega & Duncan Aleem
*Kristian Robinson def. Rocket
*Reid Walker def. Xavier Cross
*Adonis Valerio def. Dezmond Cole
*Marcus Mathers def. Dale Patricks
*Ryan Radix def. Austin Luke
*Cole Radrick def. Jordan Oliver
*Louie Ramos def. Alex Stretch and Anthraxx
*Billie Starkz def. Jimmy Lloyd
*Texas Bullrope Match: Matt Tremont def. Colby Corino

