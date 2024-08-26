Sid Vicious Has Passed Away

Gunnar Eudy, the son of legendary star Sid Vicious, shared the news that his father has passed away.

He noted on Facebook that his father passed away after a long battle with cancer. You can read his statement here:

In Memory of My Father, Sid Eudy

Dear friends and family,

I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years. He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed.

We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon.Thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

Gunnar Eudy

Sid Eudy worked for decades under various ring names, including Sid Justice, Sid, Sid Vicious, and Sycho Sid, for promotions including NWA, WCW, and WWE. Throughout his NWA/WCW run in the early 90s, he was part of the Four Horsemen before joining WWE in 1991, where he went on to headline WrestleMania in 1992.

He returned to WCW the following year before working in the USWA for two years and returning to WWE in 1995. Two years later, he headlined WrestleMania 13 against The Undertaker. Sid had a stint in ECW before returning to WCW to round out the 1990s and early 2000s. In his career, he held the WWE Title twice and the World Title twice.

We send our thoughts with the Eudy family at this time.