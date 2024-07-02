Sidney Akeem Recalls Idea He Had For WWE 24/7 Title Crossover With Progressive

Sidney Akeem had runs with the WWE 24/7 Championship as Reginald, and he recently recalled an idea he had for a crossover with Progressive Insurance. Akeem spoke with MuscleManMalcolm recently and during the conversation he talked about how he had an idea for a crossover featuring Flo.

“There was a lot of things left unturned,” Akeen said (per Fightful). “I had an idea about making a crossover with the WWE 24/7 Title with Progressive and their 24/7 coverage. Essentially, it’ll be me escaping the mob, but the mob gets me, and I say, ‘Like a good neighbor…’ No, not that one. It was Flo from Progressive. I call her like, ‘Hey, I need help.’ then, she comes and helps me make the trampoline appear. I bounce over the guys or whatever. I could be like, ‘I’m the longest reigning 24/7 Champion because I have 24/7 coverage with Progressive.'”

He continued, “So that would have been dope; missed opportunity. Also, I’m a writer as well. I also wrote a 24/7 cartoon. It basically would have been everything we were doing but animated.”

Akeem left WWE in June after a run as SCRYPTS in NXT.