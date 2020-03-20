wrestling / News

Silas Young Apologizes For Downplaying Coronavirus Pandemic

March 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Silas Young Silas Young's ROH

ROH star Silas Young has taken to Twitter to apologize for downplaying the novel coronavirus situation. Young posted to his Twitter account and noted that “I always try to downplay things or situations. perhaps I have done this with covid19. for anyone I may have offended I apologize.”

Young appears to have deleted the tweets from his account, but several replies to people who who in turn responded to him definitely from a picture of what the deleted tweets likely said:

