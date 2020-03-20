Silas Young Apologizes For Downplaying Coronavirus Pandemic

ROH star Silas Young has taken to Twitter to apologize for downplaying the novel coronavirus situation. Young posted to his Twitter account and noted that “I always try to downplay things or situations. perhaps I have done this with covid19. for anyone I may have offended I apologize.”

Young appears to have deleted the tweets from his account, but several replies to people who who in turn responded to him definitely from a picture of what the deleted tweets likely said:

Your right it causes less deaths so really your all a bunch of scared little bitches — silas young (@lastrealmanROH) March 17, 2020

In local news your a pussy who’s easily manipulated — silas young (@lastrealmanROH) March 17, 2020

This I can appreciate!!! Call me crazy all you want. Life is situational. — silas young (@lastrealmanROH) March 17, 2020