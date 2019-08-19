Silas Young Wants to See the ROH Pure Championship Return, Talks Training His Son in His Backyard

– Silas Young spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his training of his son and others in his backyard, his Pure rules match with Jonathan Gresham and more. Highlights are below:

On training people in his backtard: “I do have a wrestling ring in my backyard. I got a couple of guys that come over a couple of times a week and I’m trying to train them and polish them up. They are all guys that are currently wrestling but they could just use some help to get better. So, it’s been cool … I’ve always wanted to buy a wrestling ring. I think every guy that’s been wrestling for a while has wanted to get a ring. I just started looking for one and one came up with a good price.”

On teaching his son to wrestle: “It’s kind of weird. The funny thing is he always tells me that he doesn’t wanna be a wrestler when he gets older. But the kid is in the ring more than I am … He watches it all the time so it’s in his blood. But according to him he’s not going to be a wrestler. He’s got some really lame names for wrestling characters like Good Knight whose finisher is The Sleeper. I’m not saying The Sleeper isn’t effective but the Good Knight name is terrible.”

On if he’s planning on doing backyard wrestling shows: “If I can find a way to make money I probably would do it. But most likely not.”

On his Pure rules match with Jonathan Gresham: “It’s interesting for a guy that was so upset with the way that I do things, or the way more importantly that I win, he had a problem with. But at the end he realized he couldn’t beat me and he – I’m not gonna complain about it – but he gave me a dose of my own medicine. I’m okay with that. I’m okay that that’s what he had to do to win but he just has to admit that’s what he had to do to win.”

On if he’d like to bring back the Pure Championship: “Absolutely. That’s one of the different match types that helped ROH separate itself from other wrestling companies. Having something like the Pure Title that’s so different than what everybody else is doing, I think it’s a really cool idea. For me it was cool to do that because for a long part of my career that was the only type of wrestler I was. But you evolve and change and see what works for you. It’s good to prove to the fans that I’m not just all talk and I can back it up too.”