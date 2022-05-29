UPDATED: Simone Johnson Comments On Getting New WWE Ring Name

UPDATE: Following on the news that Simone Johnson has a new ring name, the newly-dubbed Ava Raine commented on not using her birth name. The daughter of The Rock posted to Twitter to note that her name change doesn’t take away her family’s legacy in wrestling, writing in a series of tweets:

“i probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic. a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family” “i could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway” “& im not trying to ignore or undermine all the sweet comments & support i get. thank you guys”

ORIGINAL: WWE developmental talent, Simone Johnson, the daughter of former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has updated her Twitter handle with a new ring name that WWE had trademarked earlier this month (h/t Fightful).

Johnson’s new professional WWE name is now Ava Raine. Previously, WWE filed a trademark application on the ring name on May 13. It was not yet known to who they had planned on assigning the name to at the time.

WWE announced Johnson’s signing to a developmental deal in February 2020.

Additionally, Johnson posted the following tweet earlier today after updating her Twitter account: