Sin Cara Recalls His Fights With Chris Jericho and Others In WWE, Getting Sent To Anger Management

In an interview with Fightful, Cinta de Oro (formerly Sin Cara) spoke about getting sent to anger management by WWE for his altercations with Chris Jericho, Sheamus and Simon Gotch. Here are highlights:

On fighting people backstage in WWE: “I got sent to anger management classes. Yep, by WWE. Exactly. A lot of people have noticed, but they sent me. But, I don’t have an anger issue. Like, people that know me, they understand that it’s a respect issue. I grew up in the hood in El Segundo Barrio El Paso and Cuidad Juarez, that’s how you get respect, you know? If they don’t respect you, then you got to show them how to respect. For me, it’s never been about proving anything to anybody. If I made it to the WWE it was because I was talented enough to be there, you know? But, I got in a few here and there.”

On his fights backstage: “But, you know what? The good thing about men like us is that we can get in a fight one day and tomorrow we’ll be fine. You take your frustrations out and you’re fighting and you’re friends again. We don’t hold a grudge in that sense. For me, obviously, being a Latino kid, it’s different. I was starting a different life and for me, it was you have to earn your respect, you know? That’s how I grew up. Sometimes in wrestling, it’s a tough business because everybody wants to poke you and wants to see if you’re good enough to be there, you know what I mean? I was never there to hurt anybody or say that I was better than anybody in that sense, but obviously, when it was time to throw down, I can throw down a little bit.”

On Chris Jericho: “Yeah, we were good. It was just a little misunderstanding here and there, a little scuffle. Whatever. Then we spoke on this day. Everything was fine. I have no grudge on it. Nothing happened obviously. On social media things always get out of hand and say, ‘That is not true,’ and things like that. But, like I was saying before, you can get in a fight one day and the next day you’ll be fine. We talked and everything was okay, everything was cool. Sometimes in the middle of a tour, it’s tough because we’re away from home and a lot of emotions are going on and things happen. But, at the end of the day, we’re good friends. I don’t mind anything that went on and it’s also a learning experience. Also, it teaches you a lot about yourself and sometimes you got to be able to control your emotions even in the toughest moments. So, for me, the things I went through or the stories that they tell, I always let him continue telling the story. The only thing I can tell you is that I have defended myself and that I can throw down a little bit here and there. I don’t like to do it, but I wrestled in high school. I was a state champion wrestler in high school in Texas. I was undefeated, 35-0 as a senior. I was voted the [most outstanding] wrestler of the state tournament. I went to nationals. Wrestled a couple years in college. So, that’s a little bit about my background. As a young kid growing I had to learn how to throw punches because you thought you would get bullied. It wasn’t like today that you kids have social media, they have all this, you go to a counsellor and a lot of things for help.”