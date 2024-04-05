Skye Blue On Her Alliance With Julia Hart, Loves Use Of Black Mist In Storyline

Skye Blue recently reflected on her friendship with Julia Hart and the use of the House of Black’s mist in their storyline. The mist did its corrupting magic on Blue during their brief feud and now she’s allied with Hart, which she talked about in an interview with Indy Sports Daily. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On being part of the TBS Championship #1 contender’s match: “It was kind of in the back of my mind, but at the same time, I was more just targeting Willow and Statlander. It was more like, hey, you guys put me through hell in this street fight, but I mean, I asked for the street fight, so I can’t really bitch, and I loved every second of it. But I did wrestle Julia once. I wrestled her at… No, no, no. I actually wrestled her twice. Sorry. I wrestled her once years and years ago when she was still a cheerleader, and I was still bubbly backwards hat, and then… We wrestled at Arthur Ashe, which was really, really cool to do it in that building. So I think she’s very talented, but I don’t want to fight her. I like her.”

On getting misted: “I had never been misted or anything like that. So I didn’t honestly know what to expect. Julia definitely got me in the face and I got her in the chest. But it was really cool because I had never expected to do something like that. You know, there’s so many different aspects of wrestling that, little 16 year old me that wanted to start training would have never thought I would actually get to. So just the fact of actually like, hey, you’re doing these things on national television on top of all of that is mind blowing.

“I love how it’s really is long-term storytelling with how effective that mist is and how much the black mist can really affect not just you physically, but your, your mental state as well, and really change so many things about you. It really, there’s so many times you see the mist used and it doesn’t do anything, but this has been a really big focal point and really effective part of the story too. I think people forget that that’s how this started. I think is what the mist. So it’s really cool that it’s been so important. So I love that.”