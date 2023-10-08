Skye Blue Recalls Her Mom’s Reaction To Her Signing With AEW

Skye Blue officially signed with AEW earlier this year, and she recently talked about her parents’ reaction to the news. Blue signed with the company in April, and she spoke with Alicia Atout about her mother’s reaction and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On telling her mom that she was signing with AEW: “When [I] went home and she was just in the living room crying. She was like, ‘Are we going to go!?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, I have tickets!’ But when I got the graphic, I was in a makeup chair. And they had posted it on Twitter already and I was trying to be like, sneaky, but my dad had already seen it on Facebook — because he loves Facebook. But I was in the makeup chair and I FaceTimed her and I just sent it to her in a text and I just, like, everybody in makeup just heard her scream. And then she was like bawling her eyes out, and I’m like, ‘Now, I’m crying, and I’m trying to get my makeup done, I got a match!'”

On her mother watching wrestling when pregnant with her: “Because she got really sick when she was pregnant with me, so she was bedridden for six months. But she watched wrestling the entire time. That was just her go-to when she couldn’t sleep or something, she just turned on wrestling. So she’s like, ‘Yup, I helped you when we were stuck in bed.'”