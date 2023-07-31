Slimmer’s NXT Great American Bash 2023 Review  

Welcome to 411’s NXT The Great American Bash 2023 Report. Tonight’s Kickoff Show hosts are Megan Morant, Matt Camp, and Sam Roberts. They start by running down the entire card and then head to a video package for Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport. Next up is a video package for Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov followed by a video package for Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail.



Kickoff Show Match

Eight-Person Mixed Tag Team Match

Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa León & Valentina Feroz vs. The Meta-Four



Frazer and Dar start the match and trade takedowns before Frazer catches Dar with a drop kick. Legend tags herself into the match, so Feroz enters the match as well. Feroz makes the quick tag to León, but Legend quickly takes control of León. Legend tags Jackson, but that allows León to fight back. Mensah gets the tag, so Lee enters the match as well. Mensah takes control as Dar cheap shots Lee in the corner. Dar gets the tag as all four members of Meta-Four work over Lee while the referee is distracted. Mensah locks in a standing side head lock, but Lee lands a volley of elbow shots to the corner to break free. Jackson pulls Mensah to the corner so that Dar can makes the tag, but that gives Lee enough time to make the tag to Frazer. Chaos breaks loose as León and Feroz dive onto the opponents on the outside and Lee catches Mensah with a hurricanrana off the apron. Back in the ring, Frazer levels Dar and heads up top, but Jackson positions herself on top of Dar to make Frazer pause. Legend gets the tag, so León enters the match as well. León works over Legend and makes the tag to Feroz, but Feroz can’t continue the momentum before Lee and Mensah get the tags. Lee whips Mensah to the corner and kicks him in the face. Frazer gets the tag, but Mensah catches him with a rollup for a quick two count. Frazer hits a modified Spanish Fly off the second rope and makes the tag back to Lee. Frazer connects with a suicide dive onto Dar on the outside as Lee charges into the ring. Lee catches Mensah with a flipping reverse DDT for the three count.

Match Result: Dragon Lee defeats Oro Mensah with a flipping reverse DDT.

Match Length: 10:59

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾



NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Gallus (Champions) w/ Joe Coffey vs. The Family



Wolfgang and Lorenzo, but Wolfgang quickly takes control and whips Lorenzo to the corner. Wolfgang makes the tag to Coffey, but Lorenzo creates enough distance to make the tag to D’Angelo. D’Angelo takes control of Coffey and makes the quick tag back to Lorenzo. Lorenzo hits the ropes, but Joe Coffey trips him from the outside. Lorenzo regains his composure and catches Mark Coffey with a side head lock. Coffey breaks free and makes the tag to Wolfgang. Wolfgang works over Lorenzo in the corner before making the tag back to Coffey. Coffey and Lorenzo slug it out in the middle of the ring, but Coffey gets the better of the exchange and makes the tag back to Wolfgang. Coffee locks in a front head lock and drags Lorenzo down to one knee. Coffey dumps Lorenzo neck-first onto the second rope and makes the tag to Wolfgang. Lorenzo leapfrogs Wolfgang and finally makes the tag to D’Angelo. Wolfgang tags Coffey, but D’Angelo takes control of Coffey as Lorenzo dumps Wolfgang to the outside. D’Angelo takes Coffey up top as Lorenzo makes the blind tag. D’Angelo delivers a superplex to Coffey which sets up Lorenzo for a diving head butt from the adjacent corner. Lorenzo covers Coffey, but Wolfgang makes the save. Wolfgang gets the tag, but D’Angelo low brings the top rope, but Wolfgang tumbles to the outside. D’Angelo powerbombs Coffey into Wolfgang on the outside and then heads back into the ring to launch Lorenzo over the top rope onto Wolfgang and Coffey. Wolfgang heads back into the ring as Lorenzo tags D’Angelo. D’Angelo and Lorenzo catch Wolfgang with a double team fallaway choke slam, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Tony D’Angelo defeats Wolfgang with a double team fallaway choke slam.

Match Length: 8:47

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Weapons Wild Match

Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport



Davenport attacks Perez from the crowd during Perez’ entrance, and the bell rings to start the match while Perez and Davenport are still on the outside. Perez and Davenport brawl at ringside before Perez dives off the barricade onto Davenport. The action finally enters the ring, but Perez quickly dumps Davenport back to the outside. Perez goes for a suicide dive, but Davenport blocks with a trash can. Davenport puts Perez inside the trash can in the ring and repeatedly beats on the trash can. Davenport dumps Perez back to the outside and uses a belt to whip Perez into the barricade right in front of her mother and sister. Perez grabs a cowbell and whips it into Davenport. Perez grabs the belt that Davenport had used against her and repeatedly whips Davenport with the belt. Perez uses the belt to whips Davenport into the barricade just like Davenport did to her mere moments ago. Perez pulls a table out from under the ring and sets it up at ringside. Davenport tries to fight back, but Perez slams Davenport’s lower back into the apron. Perez rolls Davenport back into the ring and heads up top, but Davenport knocks her down to the mat. Perez goes for Pop Rox on to a pile of chairs, but Davenport blocks. Davenport slams Perez onto a trash can and tries to hit a side Russian leg sweep of the apron through the table at ringside, but Perez blocks. Perez hits a running knee shot, puts Davenport on the table, and heads up top. Perez hits a diving splash from the top through Davenport and the table. Perez rolls Davenport back into the ring and hits Pop Rox onto a pile of chairs for the three count.

Match Result: Roxanne Perez defeats Blair Davenport with a Pop Rox onto a pile of chairs.

Match Length: 11:41

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin



Steveson goes for the leg as soon as the bell rings, but Corbin successfully evades. Corbin knocks Steveson to the corner and works him over in the corner. Steveson leaps over Corbin in the corner and catches him with the Ankle Lock. Steveson dumps Corbin to the outside and hits a German suplex on the outside. Corbin fights back and slams Steveson into the ring post to regain control of the match. Corbin rolls Steveson back into the ring and drives his knee into Steveson’s gut. Corbin works over Steveson in the corner and slams him to the mat for a two count. Corbin stomps a mudhole in Steveson in the corner, but Steveson fights back with a belly-to-belly suplex. Steveson clotheslines Corbin to the outside but immediately rolls him back into the ring. Steveson again clotheslines Corbin to the outside, but this time Corbin slams Steveson’s lower back into the apron. Steveson again fights back, and Steveson and Corbin brawl at ringside so long that they both get counted out. Steveson and Corbin continue to brawl in and out of the ring as a herd of officials and security try in vain to pull them apart. Steveson finally levels Corbin on the outside before celebrating his moral victory in the middle of the ring.

Match Result: No Contest via Double Count-Out

Match Length: 6:40

Slimmer’s Rating: **



Triple Threat Match for the NXT North American Championship

“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio (Champion) w/ Rhea Ripley vs. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali



Lee and Ali set their sights on Mysterio as soon as the bell rings. Mysterio flees to the outside, but Ali follows him. Ripley gets between Mysterio and Ali, but Lee heads for Mysterio from the other side. Mysterio flees back into the ring, but Lee and Ali chase him into the ring and beat him down to the mat. Lee and Ali work over Mysterio in the corner and then dump him back to the outside. Lee and Ali turn on each other and head up top, but Mysterio knocks them both from the top to the outside. Mysterio rolls Ali back into the ring and hits two of the Three Amigos before Lee interferes. Mysterio hits two of the Three Amigos on Lee, but this time Ali interferes. Lee and Ali team up to deliver double team Three Amigos to Mysterio. Lee catches Mysterio with a Meteora into a pinning predicament, but Ali breaks it up with a drop kick between the ropes from the outside. Ali catches Lee with a tornado DDT out of the corner but only gets a two count. Ali hits a slingshot rolling neck breaker and then ties up Lee and Mysterio in a very sweet Boston Crab / Camel Clutch combination. Lee and Mysterio break free, but Ali dumps them back-first onto the bottom rope. Ali heads up top and goes for a 450 splash onto Lee and Mysterio on the apron, but Lee and Mysterio roll out of the way, and Ali crashes onto the apron. Mysterio rolls up Lee but only gets a two count. Mysterio heads to the outside but eats a suicide dive from Lee. Lee rolls back into the ring and goes for another suicide dive, but Ripley leaps up onto the apron to block him. Lee hits the ropes and dives OVER Ripley onto Mysterio on the outside. Ripley hits Lee with a Riptide through the announce table, but there are no disqualifications in a triple threat match. Ripley rolls Lee back into the ring, so Ali seizes the opportunity to hit a 450 splash from the top. Ali covers Lee, but Ripley pulls Ali to the outside. Mysterio heads up top and hits the frog splash onto Lee for the three count.

Match Result: Dominik Mysterio defeats Wes Lee with the frog splash.

Match Length: 12:10

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¾



Submission Match for the NXT Women’s Championship

Tiffany Stratton (Champion) vs. Thea Hail w/ Andre Chase and Duke Hudson



Stratton levels Hail with a shoulder block and locks in an early surfboard, but Hail breaks free. Hail locks in an arm bar, but Stratton fights out. The action spills to the outside, and Stratton slams Hail back-first into the ring post. Stratton stretches Hail around the ring post and then rolls her back into the ring. Stratton catches Hail with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and follows up with a handspring elbow shot in the corner. Stratton goes for another tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, but Hail counters into an arm drag. Hail goes for a springboard back senton, but Stratton gets her knees up. Stratton locks in the body scissors on the mat. Hail fights back to her feet and hits Stratusfaction. Hail heads up top and connects with a diving crossbody, but Stratton rolls through and lifts Hail. Hail locks in a kimura as Stratton lifts her, so Stratton counters with a suplex into the corner to break free. Stratton and Hail head up top, and Hail muscles Stratton into a suplerplex. Hail goes back to the kimura, but Hail grabs the bottom rope to break the hold. Stratton hits the Prettiest Moonsault Ever and locks in a Boston Crab. Hail refuses to tap, so Stratton switches to a deep Single-Leg Boston Crab. Hail still refuses to submit, but Andre Chase can’t watch any more, and he throws in the towel to end the match.

Match Result: Tiffany Stratton defeats Thea Hail with a Single-Leg Boston Crab.

Match Length: 11:52

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



NXT Championship Match

Carmelo Hayes (Champion) w/ Trick Williams vs. Ilja Dragunov



Hayes grabs the wrist to start and muscles Dragunov down to the mat. Dragunov fights back to his feet, but Hayes catches him with a deep arm drag takedown into an arm bar. Dragunov again breaks free and locks in a side head lock, but Hayes reverses into a head lock of his own. Hayes goes back to the arm bar, but Dragunov again fights out. Hayes chops the chest, and that was probably a very bad idea against Dragunov. Dragunov hits a German suplex and follows up with a second German suplex. Dragunov goes for a third German, but this time Hayes blocks. Dragunov regains control with a back senton and gets a two count. Dragunov locks in a modified Cobra Clutch and then whips Hayes into the second rope. Dragunov works over Hayes with a volley of chops in the corner and then levels him with a spinning chop for another two count. Dragunov and Hayes slug it out in the middle of the ring, but Dragunov gets the better of it and hits the Constantine Special for yet another two count. Dragunov goes back to the modified Cobra Clutch and adds the body scissors. Hayes rolls Dragunov into a pinning predicament, so Dragunov releases the hold to prevent being pinned. Dragunov levels Hayes with a short-arm clothesline and blocks a super kick. Dragunov lands a kick to the back of the head, but Hayes rebound off the ropes and connects with a tilt-a-whirl bulldog for a two count of his own. Hayes takes control and works over Dragunov in the corner. Dragunov lands a volley of elbow shots to the head, but Hayes fights back with elbows of his own. Hayes follows up with a springboard DDT for another two count. Hayes goes to work with the ground and pound offense and then heads up top, but Dragunov flips Hayes back down to the mat. Dragunov heads up top and hits a diving back senton for a looong two count. Dragunov heads up top and goes for Coast to Coast, but Hayes counters with a Code Breaker. Hayes heads up top and goes for Nothing But Net, but Dragunov counters into a powerbomb. Dragunov hits a running fist drop, but Hayes once again kicks out at two. Hayes and Dragunov slug it out in the middle of the ring and level each other with simultaneous roundhouse kicks. Hayes and Dragunov both tumble to the outside. Dragunov goes for Torpedo Moscow, but Hayes side steps him, and Dragunov ends up connecting with Williams. Hayes rolls Dragunov back into the ring, heads up top, and hits Nothing But Net for the three count.

Match Result: Carmelo Hayes defeats Ilja Dragunov with Nothing But Net.

Match Length: 24:00

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼