wrestling / News
Sloane Jacobs Comments On Release From WWE NXT
November 3, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Sloane Jacobs was one of several names released from the WWE NXT brand, along with Bodhi Hayward and more. In a post on Instagram, Jacobs commented on her firing.
She wrote: “bend, don’t break
no matter what, wrestling will always be my home, from when I was a fan in the crowd to when I was on tv. thank you @wwenxt for helping me learn and grow these past months.
now onto whatever is next–”
