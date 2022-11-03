Sloane Jacobs Comments On Release From WWE NXT

As previously reported, Sloane Jacobs was one of several names released from the WWE NXT brand, along with Bodhi Hayward and more. In a post on Instagram, Jacobs commented on her firing.

She wrote: “bend, don’t break

no matter what, wrestling will always be my home, from when I was a fan in the crowd to when I was on tv. thank you @wwenxt for helping me learn and grow these past months.

now onto whatever is next–”