wrestling / News

Sloane Jacobs Comments On Release From WWE NXT

November 3, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Sloane Jacobs was one of several names released from the WWE NXT brand, along with Bodhi Hayward and more. In a post on Instagram, Jacobs commented on her firing.

She wrote: “bend, don’t break

no matter what, wrestling will always be my home, from when I was a fan in the crowd to when I was on tv. thank you @wwenxt for helping me learn and grow these past months.
now onto whatever is next–

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Notorious Mimi, Sloane Jacobs, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading