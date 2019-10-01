UPDATED: Hulu Support Clarifies Smackdown Status, New Episodes to Be Made Available

UPDATED: Hulu Support has clarified the status of Smackdown’s airing schedule on the streaming service. Following the removal of past episodes from Hulu’s library and the listing that says you need a Hulu Live subscription to watch, the Hulu Support Twitter account was inundated with questions about the service’s status. Hulu Support noted that the past episodes had to be removed due to the rights expiring but that new episodes will continue to be added. When asked to clarify, the service made it clear that new episodes will not require a Hulu Live subscription:

Sorry for any confusion, Oni! We do our best to let viewers know of upcoming availability changes whenever possible, but sometimes our rights to content can change unexpectedly causing us to remove a show. We'll continue having new episodes of WWE SmackDown starting this week! — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) September 30, 2019

New episodes will continue to be part of the Hulu streaming library. Rest assured, we'll continue sharing the interest in seeing past episodes join us again in the future. If there is anything else we can assist with, don't hesitate to send another tweet our way. — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) October 1, 2019

Apologies for any confusion, Chris! You will still be able to watch WWE Smackdown next day. Once the episode is available on-demand tomorrow, you'll be able to re-add it to your Watchlist! We hope this helps explain. Let us know if there's anything else we can do for you! — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) October 1, 2019

ORIGINAL: WWE Smackdown’s move to FOX has resulted in the show being removed from Hulu’s base services. Hulu is now controlled by Disney as a result of the purchase of Twentieth Century FOX’s assets, as well as AT&T selling its stake to Disney in April and Comcast relinquishing its control of Hulu in May to become a silent partner. The FOX network is still owned by Fox Corporation.

As you can see via the screenshot below, to watch Smackdown on Hulu you would have to subscribe to Hulu Live which offers live broadcasting of a host of channels and starts at $44.99 a month. Smackdown will