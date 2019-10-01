wrestling / News

UPDATED: Hulu Support Clarifies Smackdown Status, New Episodes to Be Made Available

September 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smackdown FOX

UPDATED: Hulu Support has clarified the status of Smackdown’s airing schedule on the streaming service. Following the removal of past episodes from Hulu’s library and the listing that says you need a Hulu Live subscription to watch, the Hulu Support Twitter account was inundated with questions about the service’s status. Hulu Support noted that the past episodes had to be removed due to the rights expiring but that new episodes will continue to be added. When asked to clarify, the service made it clear that new episodes will not require a Hulu Live subscription:

ORIGINAL: WWE Smackdown’s move to FOX has resulted in the show being removed from Hulu’s base services. Hulu is now controlled by Disney as a result of the purchase of Twentieth Century FOX’s assets, as well as AT&T selling its stake to Disney in April and Comcast relinquishing its control of Hulu in May to become a silent partner. The FOX network is still owned by Fox Corporation.

As you can see via the screenshot below, to watch Smackdown on Hulu you would have to subscribe to Hulu Live which offers live broadcasting of a host of channels and starts at $44.99 a month. Smackdown will

