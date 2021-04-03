SmackDown Has Slight Increase in Overnight Viewers, Ratings Hold Steady This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The FOX broadcast finished with an average overnight audience of 2.036 million viewers. That’s based off of 1.963 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.109 million viewers for Hour 2.

The overnight audience was slightly higher than the initial one for last week’s show, which drew 2.031 million viewers. In the P18-49 key demographic, SmackDown averaged a 0.5 rating for both hours. That’s identical to the rating for last week in the key demo.

SmackDown tied for second in the ratings behind Blue Bloods on CBS and Shark Tank on ABC. Blue Bloods topped the viewership for the evening with 5.993 million viewers.

Next week’s show will be the last one before WrestleMania. As noted, the episode will feature the return of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Also, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will defend the SmackDown tag team titles in a 4-Way against The Street Profits, Rey & Dominik Mysterio and Otis & Chad Gable.