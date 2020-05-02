Smackdown Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match Set for Money in the Bank

– WWE has announced a Fatal 4-Way match for the Smackdown tag team titles at this month’s Money in the Bank event. The New Day will be defending their titles against The Miz & John Morrison, The Forgotten Sons, and Lucha House Party at the upcoming event. You can read the full announcement below:

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match Ever since Big E reclaimed the titles for The New Day, the eight-time champions have carried a target on their backs. Now at WWE Money In The Bank, The New Day will put their reign on the line against The Miz & John Morrison, The Forgotten Sons and Lucha House Party in a Fatal 4-Way Match. The showdown promises to be a chaotic affair as each team has excelled in recent blue brand action. The accomplished recording artists Miz & Morrison held the titles earlier this year before Big E took the championships from the self-proclaimed “Greatest Tag Team of the 21st Century.” The Forgotten Sons sent a message by topping The New Day on SmackDown and Lucha House Party shocked the WWE Universe with a win over Miz & Morrison. Will Kofi Kingston & Big E fight off the blue brand uprising, or will a new team leave WWE Money In The Bank with the titles? Don’t miss WWE Money in the Bank, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network, Sunday, May 10, at 7 ET/4 PT

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 is slated for Sunday, May 10. The event will air on the WWE Network. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

* Women’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

* Men’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match: Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. One More TBD

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Tamina

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: The New Day vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party