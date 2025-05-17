Social Media Account For Queen of the Ring Claims WWE Blocked Advertisements During RAW

In a post on Twitter, the social media account for the film Queen of the Ring labeled the movie as one that WWE doesn’t want you to see. When asked for elaboration, they claimed that WWE blocked them from running ads during RAW on Netflix, among other ‘sabotaging behavior’.

They wrote: “you should ask them why they tried to block us from running TV ads during Raw (illegal), why they asked us to sponsor their events, we agreed to the financial deal then they pulled us out last minute..this is just a glimpse into the sabotaging behavior.. perhaps we will expand on the intel.”

The movie features wrestlers from WWE and AEW, including Kamille, Toni Storm and Naomi.

The movie the WWE doesn’t want you to see. Based on a true story 🤼‍♀️ certified fresh 🍅 by critics and audiences 🍿 – See QUEEN OF THE RING tonight at home on Apple, Amazon or Fandango. https://t.co/oLIaM2fikU pic.twitter.com/xdr8Gt1TeI — Queen of the Ring (@QOTRmovie) May 17, 2025