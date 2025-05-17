wrestling / News

Social Media Account For Queen of the Ring Claims WWE Blocked Advertisements During RAW

May 17, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Queen of the Ring Image Credit: Ft. Lauderdale IFF

In a post on Twitter, the social media account for the film Queen of the Ring labeled the movie as one that WWE doesn’t want you to see. When asked for elaboration, they claimed that WWE blocked them from running ads during RAW on Netflix, among other ‘sabotaging behavior’.

They wrote: “you should ask them why they tried to block us from running TV ads during Raw (illegal), why they asked us to sponsor their events, we agreed to the financial deal then they pulled us out last minute..this is just a glimpse into the sabotaging behavior.. perhaps we will expand on the intel.

The movie features wrestlers from WWE and AEW, including Kamille, Toni Storm and Naomi.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Queen of The Ring, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading