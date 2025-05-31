– During a recent edition of WWE Playback, Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa reacted to the Bloodline Money in the Bank tag match from last year’s event. During the video, Solo spoke about this being the first time he came out as the Tribal Chief version of Solo Sikoa, and it was difficult no longer having his towell.

He stated on the entrance (via Fightful), “This is the first time they’ve seen the world as Tribal Chief Solo. First time coming out as Tribal Chief. I was looking for my towel. They said no towel. I’m gonna wear the Ula Fala, and I remember having a towel was like a comfort thing.”

The match saw Sikoa, Fatu, and Tama Tonga beat Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in the main event.