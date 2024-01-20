– During a recent Q&A for AdFreeShows, former WCW talent and on-air manager Sonny Onoo recalled the short-lived women’s division for WCW and managing Bull Nakano for her match against WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze). Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sonny Onoo on Madusa vs. Bull Nakano: “Honestly, sitting at ringside, I cannot believe how stiff they were. There was…I don’t want to get hit with any of those clotheslines or some of the bodyslams they were doing to each other. And you remember, those girls would do a double stomp off the top rope…And I had seen it close hand, and it’s…you know, it doesn’t really matter how many sit-ups you do, when you’ve got a 150 lb, how many pounds coming down with both feet on your gut…I know I can’t do it. I can’t take it. But they were so tough, it was amazing.”

On scrapped plans for the WCW women’s division: “Unfortunately, one tip I’ll tell you…[Akira] Hokuto became the first WCW Women’s Champion, and the way we had it laid down was Madusa was going to be the first woman to go back to Japan and try to get that belt back in Japan. And that never materialized, because of a couple of reasons.”