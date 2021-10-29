Sonny Onoo Says Tony Khan Wanted Ultimo Dragon For An AEW Appearance

Sonny Onoo and Ultimo Dragon recently discussed AEW honoring Owen Hart, Dragon nearly being brought in for an AEW appearance and more in a new interview. The WCW legends appeared on the Perched on the Top Rope podcast, with Onoo translating for Dragon as well as answering questions for himself, and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

Dragon on facing Owen Hart at WAR 1992: “He says his aura was different than other wrestlers. I did a singles match with him. I couldn’t believe that they were allowing me to have the opportunity to have a match with someone who, he felt, was such a great wrestler. I don’t remember the match itself, but the opportunity that allowed me to wrestle such a great wrestler, one of the highlights, in memory, that I have.”

Dragon on AEW honoring Hart with the Owen Hart Invitational Cup: “He feels that because Kenny Omega is one of the principal persons in AEW as well as the champion, and he’s Canadian, so I’m sure there’s that influence as well.”

Onoo on being on AEW Dynamite recently: “He has not seen it. For me, I was there in person. 20 plus years later, Yuji got to come back on same network, TNT, that WCW was and not only that, many of the guys, the production crew, many of them were WCW guys, so it was good to see everybody. It gave me the opportunity to go see people who I haven’t seen for 20 years. Many people like Dean Malenko, Arn Anderson, those guys are people working behind the scene on AEW, so it’s great to see those guys.”

Onoo on Tony Khan wanting to bring Dragon into AEW: “Before the AEW started on Turner network, I did get a call directly from Tony Khan. I spoke with him, and he wanted to have Ultimo Dragon on the show or one of their promotional shows in Florida. I forget the name of it, but it was a computer convention type of show. He wanted to know what the details were, but briefly, what I can tell, it was a one-time shot, and he was getting ready to go back to Japan for Dragon Gate, which is a company he started originally in Japan, but he stepped away from it for many years. And that opportunity came at the same time. It was more of a conflict of scheduling.”