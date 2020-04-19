wrestling / News
Sonya Deville Says She Can be a Centerfold Model Too, Shares Risqué Photo
April 19, 2020 | Posted by
– Sonya Deville shared a risqué photo on her Twitter account today, sending a message to her former Fire & Desire partner, Mandy Rose. In the caption she wrote, “I could be a centerfold too B!tch.” You can check out that tweet below.
As noted on last week’s Smackdown, Deville explained her recent actions against Rose and said she was tired of living in her shadow. She called Mandy Rose “a dime-a-dozen, bottle blonde who looks like she was created in some sort of lab.”
I could be a centerfold too B!tch. pic.twitter.com/RV0fvZOkmR
— Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) April 19, 2020
