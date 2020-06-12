Sonya Deville Says She’s Working On Getting a Batwoman Audition

Sonya Deville discussed her quest to be cast in the new lead role for Batwoman in a new interview with CBM. The CW series is casting for a new Batwoman now that Ruby Rose has exited the show, and is creating a new character instead of recasting Kate Kane. Highlights from the interview are below:

On when she learned The CW was casting for a new Batwoman: “I actually got tagged in something on Instagram or Twitter by one of my fans saying, ‘Oh my God, Sonya would be the perfect replacement for Ruby Rose.’ I was like, ‘Wait a second, Ruby Rose stepped down?’ I had no idea, and so then I looked online and saw that she had stepped down from the role, so was like, ‘Oh wow, this is like a dream role right here.'”

On playing new role rather than being recast as Kate Kane: “I think that’s always cool because Ruby obviously did a great job with the character, and you don’t ever want to be a different version of somebody else. You want to be a new version of yourself, and so I think that would be an amazing opportunity to create a new role and bring something very different to it, you know?”

On if she’s hade any content with The CW or had a chance to audition: “In progress. I’m working on it. [Laughs] I’ll say that.”

On if she has any concerns about how it would affect her wrestling career: “What I do in the ring with WWE is my priority right now, and it’s my #1. But, people film movies all the time, and television roles, while working for WWE, so nothing is impossible.”

On if she has WWE’s support in potentially playing the role: “I think they would be on board, but yes, [it’s] very early stages right now. ”

On what it would mean to play an openly gay superhero like Batwoman: “Growing up in general as a female, female superheroes are so inspiring and so cool, but they weren’t always the most prevalent. You had Wonder Woman and Batwoman, but it was so cool to me to not only see a strong female being portrayed on a network like The CW, but that Batwoman is gay. That was so, so cool to me. I remember seeing when Ruby Rose got the part and being like, ‘Oh my God, that’s so badass.’ The fact they want to keep it in the LGBTQ+ community I think is something that’s really, really cool. I would love to be able to be the one to continue that inspiring message.”

On if she’s always wanted to pursue an acting career: “Yeah, I took my first acting class when I was 12 or 13 years old. I remember that my mom used to drive me 45 minutes from our house to take acting classes, so it’s always been a dream of mine that recently, in the past year, I’ve started pursuing more than I was before. The timing felt good with that, and it’s my retirement plan. I can’t wrestle until I’m eighty, so I would love to transition like John Cena and The Rock have. I’d like to be the first female to make the big leap. ”

On what she would say to skeptical comic book fans about the idea of her playing Batwoman: “That’s the thing I think is unique about me being in pursuit of the role. I think I would bring a level of intensity and passion that you’ve never maybe seen before. Not only my experience in wrestling these past five years, but seven years of trained martial arts. In every sport that I’ve played, I’ve always been the most aggressive and the most intense person on the field or on the court, so that’s kind of just part of my character as a person. I think I would bring that level to screen people have never really seen before.”