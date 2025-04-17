Sonya Deville Recalls Working With Paul Heyman On Her Character & Promos

The former Sonya Deville says that she spent hours with Paul Heyman working on promos and her character in WWE. Daria Berenato spoke with Denise Salcedo for a new interview and during the conversation, she spoke about how Heyman worked with her to help write her promos.

“I feel like this one’s a popular one, because he helps so many people in so many ways, but Paul Heyman has been someone that I’ve always gone to,” Berenato said (per Fightful). “Me and Paul would sit in Gorilla before the show started, and he would help me write promos. I’d cut a promo to him, and he’d be like, ‘No, say it like this,’ or, ‘What about this?’ Like, we would sit for hours and chat about my character.”

She continued, “The last faction I was in, he was helping me with stuff. Pure Fusion Collective was actually supposed to be called just Pure Fusion. I wanted a third word because I wanted to have an abbreviation, because I didn’t like the name. I think the entire internet’s working on that. I mean, I’m not saying anyone tried to sabotage me, but the name was a bad start. I’m just kidding.”

Berenato exited WWE earlier this year when they opted not to renew her contract.