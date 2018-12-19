Various News: Speculation on Paige’s New WWE Role, The Miz On Passing Vince McMahon’s Test, January 5th NWA Card

– According to Pwinsider.com (via Cageside Seats), the early speculation is that Paige will join Kickoff panels as an analyst; something like the role Booker T is in now. It was announced on last night’s WWE Smackdown that she is no longer GM since the McMahon family are now around to fix the shows.

– Here is the Miz, commenting on passing Vince McMahon’s test on last night’s WWE Smackdown (transcript via Wrestling Inc)…

“It was a test. It was a test, it was a McMahon test and I passed it with flying colors. I won, in a tag match. I can be trusted, I’m loyal. I make people better when I’m in the ring with them, and I can do the same. I can win with Mandy Rose and I can definitely win with my co-bestie, Shane McMahon, and become the best tag team in the world. And I hope Shane’s listening.”

– Here is the card for the National Wrestling Alliance’s January 5th Pop-Up event in Clarksville, TN at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center…

* NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis vs. James Storm

* NWA Women’s Champion Jazz vs. Allie

* NWA National Champion Willie Mack vs. Matt Cross

* David Arquette to complete