Spoiler on First Match For NXT Takeover: Phoenix

– The first match is official for NXT Takeover: Phoenix following Wednesday’s NXT taping. As noted in the spoilers from the Full Sail University taping, Bianca Belair will face Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Belair beat Lacey Evans, Io Shirai, and Mia Yim in a #1 Contender’s Fatal Four-Way match at the tapings to earn the match. NXT Takeover: Phoenix takes place on January 26th in Phoenix, Arizona, the night before the Royal Rumble.