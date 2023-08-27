wrestling / News
Spoiler Note on Tonight’s Main Event for Impact Wrestling Emergence
August 27, 2023
– According to PWInsider, Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts Title will headline tonight’s Impact Wrestling Emergence event on pay-per-view. Tonight’s show is being held at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
