Spoiler Note on Tonight’s Main Event for Impact Wrestling Emergence

August 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Emergence 2023 Logo Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– According to PWInsider, Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts Title will headline tonight’s Impact Wrestling Emergence event on pay-per-view. Tonight’s show is being held at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

