Spoiler on Star Making Debut at Tonight’s MLW Taping

A new report has a spoiler for a big debut at tonight’s MLW taping in Dallas, Texas. PWInsider reports that Bandido will be working tonight’s taping.

There’s no word on where the ROH star is set to fit into the show, though there are several mystery advertised appearances. Bandido has been billed as the ROH Champion in opposition to Jonathan Gresham, who won the title at ROH Final Battle after Bandido was unable to compete due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.