Impact News: Spoiler On Third Member of 2023 Impact Hall of Fame Class, Attendance From Impact 1000

– A new report has a note from Saturday night’s Impact 1000 taping regarding another inductee into the Impact Hall of Fame for 2023. As noted in the full results from the taping, it was announced that Traci Brooks will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

Brooks joins Don West and Mike Tenay as members of the 2023 Hall of Fame class. West and Tenay were announced at Impact Victory Road on Friday as inductees. The inductions will take place at Bound For Glory.

– PWInsider reports that the Impact 1000 tapings were a legitimate sellout, and that fans walking up to attend had to be turned away from the Westchester County Center.