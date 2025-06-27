wrestling / News
Spoiler On Title Change For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
WWE is currently airing tonight’s WWE Smackdown early for international viewers in a stream on Netflix. This is due to the fact that they are in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and there is a time zone difference. During the taping, Giulia became the Women’s United States champion by defeating Zelina Vega with a Northern Lights Bomb.
This makes Giulia only the third champion in the belt’s history. She ends Vega’s reign at 63 days. She won it on April 25.
