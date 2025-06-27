Spoiler On Title Change For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE is currently airing tonight’s WWE Smackdown early for international viewers in a stream on Netflix. This is due to the fact that they are in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and there is a time zone difference. During the taping, Giulia became the Women’s United States champion by defeating Zelina Vega with a Northern Lights Bomb.

This makes Giulia only the third champion in the belt’s history. She ends Vega’s reign at 63 days. She won it on April 25.

GIULIA ES LA NUEVA CAMPEONA DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/2Y8rjM0rYx — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) June 27, 2025