wrestling / News
Spoiler From WWE Speed Taping
May 5, 2025 | Posted by
WWE held a taping for WWE Speed before Monday’s Raw, and the spoiler is online. As you can see below, El Grande Americano defeated Dragon Lee to win the WWE Speed Championship during Monday’s taping.
You can see pics from the taping below:
Dragon Lee vs Chad Gable on Speed 😭 pic.twitter.com/953zE1UZVs
— Capri ✱ (@2BeltsPrii) May 5, 2025
Chad Gable won this some shit 😭 pic.twitter.com/kIuAgctjmz
— Capri ✱ (@2BeltsPrii) May 5, 2025
And NEW WWE Speed Champion….. El Grande Americano!!! #WWESpeed pic.twitter.com/p1SYlLtASk
— 𝓚𝓪𝓼𝓪𝔂 𝓢 🎥 (@KLander_15) May 5, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Recalls ‘Horrible’ Match Against Ultimate Warrior at 1990 Tokyo Dome Show
- Rikishi Thinks The Rock Was Right To Not Show Up At WrestleMania 41
- Gigi Dolin & Cora Jade Address Report Regarding WWE Releases & ‘Not Working Hard’
- Ted DiBiase Names The Best Enhancement Worker He’s Been In The Ring With