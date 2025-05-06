Spoiler From WWE Speed Taping

WWE held a taping for WWE Speed before Monday’s Raw, and the spoiler is online. As you can see below, El Grande Americano defeated Dragon Lee to win the WWE Speed Championship during Monday’s taping.

You can see pics from the taping below:

Dragon Lee vs Chad Gable on Speed 😭 pic.twitter.com/953zE1UZVs — Capri ✱ (@2BeltsPrii) May 5, 2025

Chad Gable won this some shit 😭 pic.twitter.com/kIuAgctjmz — Capri ✱ (@2BeltsPrii) May 5, 2025