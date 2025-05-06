wrestling / News

Spoiler From WWE Speed Taping

May 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Speed on X Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a taping for WWE Speed before Monday’s Raw, and the spoiler is online. As you can see below, El Grande Americano defeated Dragon Lee to win the WWE Speed Championship during Monday’s taping.

You can see pics from the taping below:

