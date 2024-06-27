Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW taped this week’s episode of Collision before and after Wednesday’s Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results from the taping for Saturday’s show below, per John Clark:

* Serena Deeb def. Kelly Madden. Riho came out and faced off with Deeb after.

* Tomohiro Ishii & Orange Cassidy def. Shane Haste and Robbie Eagles

* Stephanie Vaquer def. Lady Frost and stared down with Mercedes Mone afterward.

* Chris Jericho gave a lesson about zambonis and when he went to get the keys he was attacked by Samoa Joe, Hook and Katsuyori Shibata. Jeff Cobb came out to make the save.

* Christian Cage was interviewed backstage and said the Patriarchy would be the next Trios Champions before getting in a war of words with the Bang Bang Gang.

* Daniel Garcia def. The Butcher

* Jack Perry was interviewed and told that if he couldn’t compete tonight, he would be out of the Ladder Match for the TNT Championship.

Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Match: Hikaru Shida def. Deonna Purrazzo. Ourrazzo attacked Shida afterward and Thunder Rosa made the save.

* Hiromu Takeshita, El Phantasmo, & Jack Perry defeated Mark Briscoe, Dante Martin & Lio Rush

* Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay had their weigh-in for Forbidden Door and argued after the weigh-in until they started shoving, with Ospreay standing tall.