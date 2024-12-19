wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage
December 18, 2024 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for Rampage after this week’s Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* Konusuke Takeshita & Brian Cage def. Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Davis
* Action Andretti & Lio Rush def. Goldy & Myles Hawkins. Private Party came out but were attacked, and Top Flight came out to stare down with Rush and Andretti.
* Willow Nightingale def. Harley Cameron and was attacked by Penelope Ford, with Kris Statlander made the save. Statlander and Nightingale stared off after.
* Brody King def. Komander
