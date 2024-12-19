Spoilers For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for Rampage after this week’s Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* Konusuke Takeshita & Brian Cage def. Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Davis

* Action Andretti & Lio Rush def. Goldy & Myles Hawkins. Private Party came out but were attacked, and Top Flight came out to stare down with Rush and Andretti.

* Willow Nightingale def. Harley Cameron and was attacked by Penelope Ford, with Kris Statlander made the save. Statlander and Nightingale stared off after.

* Brody King def. Komander