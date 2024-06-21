Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches during Thursday’s Collision taping for next week’s Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* Orange Cassidy def. The Outrunners

* Gabriel Kidd & Roderick Strong def. The Infantry

* El Phantasmo def. AR Fox

* Queen Aminata def. Skye Blue. Blue attacked Aminata after and locked in a Dragon Sleeper until Red Velvet made the save.

* Shingo Takagi def. Dalton Castle