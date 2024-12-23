Spoilers For Final Episode of AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage’s final episode airs this Friday, and the spoilers for the show are online. You can see the taping results from Sunday below, per PWInsider:

* Chris Jericho def. Anthony Bowens when Bowens got knocked out by the ROH World Title. Bryan Keith and Max Caster were struggling over the title and Keith let go, which resulted in it nailing Bowen.

* Private Party def. Leo Sparrow & Alec Quest. Lio Rush and Action Andretti came out as did Top Flight, which resulted in a three-team brawl until security pulled them apart.

* Thunder Rosa def. Leila Grey

* HOOK def. Nick Wayne after Katsuyori Shibata ran off the Patriarchy