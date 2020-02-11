wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
February 10, 2020 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw in Ontario, California to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* No Way Jose defeated Eric Young.
* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins when Gallows pinned Ryder.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Sting’s Clash of Champions X Injury Derailing WCW Storylines, Lex Luger Replacing Sting Against Ric Flair
- Cody Hall Withdraws From DDT Pro Wrestling Tour Over Social Media Post
- NXT Talents Got Pay Raises, New Contracts Following Show’s Move to USA Network
- Kenny King on the BDC’s Death in TNA Due to Lucha Underground Cease & Desist