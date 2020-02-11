wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

February 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw in Ontario, California to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* No Way Jose defeated Eric Young.

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins when Gallows pinned Ryder.

