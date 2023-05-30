wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

May 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Dexter Lumis def. Akira Tozawa

* Candice LeRae def. Tegan Nox

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Spoilers, WWE Main Event, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading