Spoilers From This Week’s WWE Main Event
March 27, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Dana Brooke def. Electra Lopez
* Dexter Lumis def. Odyssey Jones
